Boat-tiquette 101: 7 Things You Should Never Do While Captaining A Boat

So you’ve just bought your first boat and are about to take it out on the water for the first time. This is probably among the most exciting moments of your life, and you should be proud of the accomplishment. You deserve it! But first, you must make sure to have the standard boating accessories beforehand. Keep in mind that different states may have slightly different specific requirements, but for all intents and purposes no matter where you take your boat in the US there are laws that require basic safety equipment on your boat. Depending on which state you’re in there may be Park Rangers or Fish and Wildlife Agents, or other local authorities that will enforce these laws. With that in mind, these are the most important must-have accessories for your new boat: