The Vegas Golden Knights were less than two minutes away from victory in Game 3 on Friday night -- and then goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury tried playing the puck behind his net. With his team leading 2-1 late in the third period, Fleury collected a Canadiens dump-in behind his own net but accidentally sent the puck into his skates, kicking it to open ice -- and leaving the net wide open for Josh Anderson to stuff in a score-tying goal.