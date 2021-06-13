Who Is Your Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host So Far? (POLL)

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.

