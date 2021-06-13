Chicago Bears: 5 available players the Bears could add before camp

The Chicago Bears have been the little brother to the Packers in the NFC North rivalry for years despite being the slightly more historic franchise. It has been a tough couple of decades as a Bears fan though. The team finds a way to suck you back in just enough to disappoint you a year or two later. The up and down, rollercoaster-type of emotions linked to this team can be exhausting. However, it also shows how dedicated the Bears fanbase truly is and can be.