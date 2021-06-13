Chicago Bears: 5 available players the Bears could add before camp
Coming off of a disappointing season in 2020, the Chicago Bears set out to make major changes before the 2021 campaign. General manager Ryan Pace finally had seen enough mediocrity at the quarterback position — a major reason why the Bears have been unable to get over the hump. Pace moved up for the multi-talented Justin Fields at pick no. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft. With that single pick, things drastically changed for the Bears.dawindycity.com