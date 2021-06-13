Cancel
The Amusement Park | Romero’s Sobering Geriatric Horror Revived

By Cian O'Brien
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amusement Park, directed by the legendary George A. Romero, began life as an educational PSA. Commissioned by the Lutheran Society in 1973 to create a film to make the public aware of ageism and abuse of the elderly, Romero’s film was shelved almost immediately upon being turned in for its grotesque and disturbing content. Thankfully, however, the “lost” film was rediscovered by in 2017 and has been restored from two original 16mm prints.

George A. Romero
#Amusement Park#Elderly Abuse#The Lutheran Society
