Reese Witherspoon's Real Name Actually Isn't Reese

Learn all about Reese Witherspoon’s three children with this detailed timeline highlighting many of their special family moments together. Reese Witherspoon, 45, has a lot she’s accomplished in her life. In addition to her successful acting career that includes an Oscar win for Walk the Line, Reese owns a clothing company, Draper James, and is the co-founder of a successful media company, Hello Sunshine, that has produced a number of her hit shows, including Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. But Reese’s greatest accomplishment is undoubtedly that of being a mother to her three beloved children: Ava Phillippe, 21, Deacon Phillippe, 17, and Tennessee Toth, 8. Below, learn more about Reese’s kids and the special bond they each share with their mom.