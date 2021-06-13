Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon's Real Name Actually Isn't Reese

By Rebecca Norris
countryliving.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of Reese Witherspoon, you likely imagine her roles in Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, and Big Little Lies, as well as the other projects she has coming with her production company, Hello Sunshine. What you likely don’t think about? The fact that her real name is not actually Reese Witherspoon!

www.countryliving.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Name#Big Little Lies#Gen Z#Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Google
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Jennifer Garner ‘Setting Aside Her Love Life’ After Breakup?

Is Jennifer Garner putting her love life on the back burner to focus on her career? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates. Jennifer Garner ‘Setting Her Sights’ On Producing Career?. Last April, OK! reported Jennifer Garner is focusing all of her energy into...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon's chic striped dress is giving us major summer vibes

We can always count on Reese Witherspoon to rock a dreamy look with a twist of southern belle flair. The Big Little Lies star, who has been giving us casual dress inspo all spring, wore the cutest striped babydoll dress in a post she shared on Instagram Sunday. In the snap, Reese flashed a smile as she stood in her backyard palming a bouquet of sunflowers.
Recipesthezoereport.com

Reese Witherspoon’s Easy Margarita Recipe Is A Must-Have For Your Next Backyard BBQ

Let’s be real: When it comes to summer dinner parties and backyard BBQs, the drinks are one of the most important parts. What you serve to sip on can make or break not only the meal, but the vibe of the event, too, so it’s worth it to spend some time planning your wine and cocktail pairings to ensure they’re right on point. Yet if you’ve ever browsed the web for recipes, you know that’s easier said than done; there are lists of ideas that seem to go on forever, with each tutorial and ingredient list more complicated than the next. There’s actually no need to go down that rabbit hole, though — because thanks to the watermelon margarita recipe Reese Witherspoon shared on June 4, you now have a simple and delicious new go-to that’s basically a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
CelebritiesTrentonian

Reese Witherspoon wants to entertain 'without exploiting women'

Reese Witherspoon is determined to make entertaining content "without exploiting women". The 45-year-old actress has made a concerted over recent years to emphasize "positivity and optimism" in her work. Reese - who founded the Hello Sunshine media company in 2016 - explained: "In the past four years, I’ve emphasized positivity...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Reese Witherspoon had panic attacks, tried hypnosis before filming ‘Wild’

Reese Witherspoon has tons of accolades under her belt, but her starring role in “Wild” left her feeling like a completely different person. The actress, 45, admitted to Tracee Ellis Ross in Interview magazine on Wednesday that she was “so scared” to do the 2014 film about hiking the Pacific Crest Trail that she suffered panic attacks and tried hypnosis to help her cope.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ava Phillippe & Boyfriend ‘Totally’ Look Like Her Parents ‘Reese & Ryan’ In Cute New Selfie

Ava Phillippe and her hunky boyfriend are the spitting image of the beauty’s doppelgänger parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in a new Instagram snap!. Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava Phillippe threw fans for a loop when she shared a jaw-dropping Instagram snapshot on June 21. The 21-year-old caused Instagram followers stop and take a double look after she posted a photo with boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Ava and Owen looked like the doppelgängers of the blonde beauty’s parents — Reese, 45, and Ryan Phillippe, 46.
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Reese Witherspoon Reportedly ‘Devastated’ By Marriage Problems, Moving Out?

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have been married for ten years, but that doesn’t mean the couple doesn’t have their problems. One tabloid reported last year that the Morning Show star had moved into a “bachelorette pad” after a series of divorce rumors. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple stands today.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reports: Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Desperate’ To Avoid $250 Million Divorce

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth got married in 2011, and they’ve been followed by relationship rumors ever since. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the couple’s reportedly tumultuous marriage. Reese Witherspoon Headed For Divorce. According to Woman’s Day, Witherspoon and Toth were struggling to make it work....
Tennessee StateHollywood Life

Reese Witherspoon’s Kids: Everything To Know About Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee

Learn all about Reese Witherspoon’s three children with this detailed timeline highlighting many of their special family moments together. Reese Witherspoon, 45, has a lot she’s accomplished in her life. In addition to her successful acting career that includes an Oscar win for Walk the Line, Reese owns a clothing company, Draper James, and is the co-founder of a successful media company, Hello Sunshine, that has produced a number of her hit shows, including Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. But Reese’s greatest accomplishment is undoubtedly that of being a mother to her three beloved children: Ava Phillippe, 21, Deacon Phillippe, 17, and Tennessee Toth, 8. Below, learn more about Reese’s kids and the special bond they each share with their mom.
TV & VideosPeople

Reese Witherspoon Goes Blonde as Julianna Margulies Joins Cast in The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer

The Morning Show is (almost) back on air. On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser trailer for the second season of the star-studded series, as well as a premiere date: Friday, Sept. 17. The trailer picks up right where the dramatic season 1 finale left off, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively, exposing their network's wrongdoings live on their morning news show.
Celebritiesnewsfinale.com

How Reese Witherspoon’s Relationships With ‘2 Adult Children’ Have Changed

Reese Witherspoon became a mom at age 23 and has been making candid motherhood confessions ever since. The actress welcomed daughter Ava with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, in 1999, and the little one became a big sister four years later when son Deacon arrived. Following the Cruel Intentions costars’ 2006 split, Witherspoon wed Jim Toth in 2011 and gave birth to son Tennessee in 2012.
Tennessee Statepurewow.com

Reese Witherspoon Looks Exactly Like Son, Tennessee, in This Adorable Throwback Pic

There's never any shortage of throwbacks on Reese Witherspoon's Instagram and she just treated us to another iconic pic from her childhood. Recently, we've seen vintage snaps of the Legally Blonde star in her girl scout uniform, as well as in some very ’80s-style fashion. Now, the 45-year-old actress is sharing a flashback of herself at the age of 7, where she is seen standing with a couple of nautical friends.