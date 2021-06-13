Reese Witherspoon's Real Name Actually Isn't Reese

Let’s be real: When it comes to summer dinner parties and backyard BBQs, the drinks are one of the most important parts. What you serve to sip on can make or break not only the meal, but the vibe of the event, too, so it’s worth it to spend some time planning your wine and cocktail pairings to ensure they’re right on point. Yet if you’ve ever browsed the web for recipes, you know that’s easier said than done; there are lists of ideas that seem to go on forever, with each tutorial and ingredient list more complicated than the next. There’s actually no need to go down that rabbit hole, though — because thanks to the watermelon margarita recipe Reese Witherspoon shared on June 4, you now have a simple and delicious new go-to that’s basically a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.