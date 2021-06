England made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday, running out 1-0 winners over Croatia after days of speculation over who Gareth Southgate would start.There were a couple of surprises in his starting line-up and matchday squad. Kieran Trippier was trusted at left back, despite being naturally right-footed, while Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were the unlucky pair to be left out entirely.Focus now turns to Friday and the first meeting between England and Scotland at a major international tournament in 25 years and that meeting at Euro '96.Southgate has another few days of thinking to...