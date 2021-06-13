Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Memes For Women That Are Way Too Baffling For Men To Comprehend

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ladies gather round. If you love memes, love laughing at your own misfortune and love all things women-related, then this collection of memes is for you. We all know that life is more challenging for women than men, so we might as well find the funny in it. Whether it's romantic sh*t shows, kids, fashion fails or general life, we always have something to be sassy about, and these relatable women memes capture that so well, it hurts. So go and share them with all the women in your life. Because sharing is caring, and we care about you.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Meme
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Internet
News Break
Fashion
Related
TV & VideosThrive Global

Women Lawyers: No, We Aren’t Too Smart To Be Loved

It’s 1997. I’m a college sophomore. Ally McBeal is the lawyer character on TV stirring up the most controversy: is she too thin? Too neurotic? Are all of her problems because her job is too stressful? Or is it really because she can’t keep a good man in her life?
Women's Healthwomanaroundtown.com

5 Ways that Women Can Conquer Fatigue

Many women try to raise kids while also working outside the home. Doing so is not the easiest thing in the world. If you’re trying to maintain a professional life while also bringing up a couple of rambunctious youngsters, you might feel exhausted throughout your days. You can try to...
Workoutsboxrox.com

CrossFit Memes for Strong Women That Love To Lift!

Something amazing is happening! The eyes of women (and men) are being opened to the elephant in the room when it comes to women and their body shape, ability, and strength; and for that CrossFit is helping to change perceptions of what women can do. However if you’ve ever been...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

When Your Heart Gets Broken By A Nice Guy

As we try to navigate the murky waters of dating in this generation, we are warned about the bad guys. Our friends tell us to avoid the one that only texts us at 11 p.m. to come over, treats you as disposable, or only ever wants to “Netflix and chill.” On the other hand, we are warned about the ones who scream at us, raise their hands when they’re mad about not getting their way, or make us fall asleep in tears every night. Everyone reminds you of the red flags and tells you to protect your heart.
PetsCheezBurger

18 Doggo Memes For A Lil Boost Of Wholesome Hilarity

Happy Tuesday, everyone! It's getting towards midday already! We don't know about you, but we've already had quite a full day here. We started off with a quick gym work out to help us fully awaken before work. Then it was shower, dog walk, and off to the office! A solid morning undoubtedly. We were thinking though, how do we make the day even better not only for ourselves, but for all of our viewers as well?
InternetCheezBurger

40+ Zany Memes To Whet The Appetite

We're surrounded by them from the moment we look at our phones after we wake up to whenever we put down our screens at the end of the day. Yet sometimes, this constant exposure to memes can make it hard to muster up much enthusiasm for them. This is the very reason that random meme galleries exist. Instead of being bombarded with the same old flavor of the month meme format, you get a more balanced selection in which you are bound to find something to enjoy. It's all the more reason to waste some more time.
Lifestyle101wkqx.com

Women Now Drink as Much as Men…Not For Fun, But Because They Need to Cope

Ladies, it can’t be easy being you. After a century of narrowing the drinking gap, women have finally caught up to men when it comes to pounding brews back. Unfortunately, whereas most men drink for pleasure. And the latest U.S. data from 2019 shows that women in their teens and early 20s reported drinking and getting drunk at higher rates than their male peers — in some cases for the first time since researchers began measuring such behavior. This behavior is often linked to women and their worsening mental health, which has been likely been made worse due to COVID-19.
DietsPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Dieting Was Way Better for Women in the ’70s Here is Proof

Ok ladies, it's time to have a real conversation about this 1970's Vogue Magazine ad that I found. We know that dieting is hard, and you really need to have get you mind in the game to really get into the whole eating right and exercising. Man, I have tried every diet trend out there, and I just love my pasta and bread too much. Then I found this ad from a 1970's Vogue Magazine ad that really blow my mind as to what they thought was an ideal diet.
Relationship Adviceboxden.com

Women Are The Leaders Of Relationships Not Men

My man are you the creator of that YouTube channel. Cause every time something from there gets posted, it’s always some fu*k sh*t. Ain’t no one concerned how these broads portray and act. All you gotta do is stand tall, put your foot down when it needs to be, and not take the bullsh*t.
Musicthewordisbond.com

CompreHend shares new release “New Benz, Hublots”

UK emcee Comprehend switches up his style on his new release titled “New Benz, Hublots.” Over a dark and hard-hitting trap backdrop produced by Premise on the beat , he delivers a fiery performance ripe with his unique lyricism and off-beat dark humour demeanor. Don’t let the title fool you...
Johnraceentry.com

John 15 13 What is Love Virtual Race

John 15:13 Reminds us, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends." You'll love to wear this shirt as a conversation starter! Great gift for Christians!. For Full packets, you can opt to get one of our newest inspirational designed shirts, masks, or...
Relationship AdviceDanville Commercial-News

Why do women marry the wrong men?

Karen’s shoulder length golden-brown hair, dazzling smile and glittering amber eyes form a portrait of an attractive, smart, and well-educated woman who earns a good salary as a nurse. But, Karen is suffering from a crushing sadness which squeezes the last drops of hope from her heart, leaving her hollow and alone.
Relationship Advicetinybuddha.com

Forum Replies Created

I love Anita’s responses and agree with everything said. And I’m going to add another angle. I hear you loud and clear that you want to develop yourself as fully as you can before you add a relationship to the mix. While that does make a lot of sense, a potential flaw in that thinking is that part of how we develop as humans is through our relationships, and especially intimate relationships. These relationships help us clarify who we are and what matters to us, and we learn and grow from them.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Trick Daddy: Beyoncé ‘Doesn’t Write Music and Can Barely Sing’

Trick Daddy may “love the kids,” but audio recently extracted from Clubhouse suggests there are at least two people who get no love from the 2000’s hit rapper: music “it” couple JAY-Z and Beyonce. See what we mean inside:. Via Clubhouse audio that surfaced Monday (June 21), the Florida rapper-turned-reality...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Usher Becomes Social Media Pariah Over T-Pain Remarks & Fans Demand An Apology

He's known as one of the happiest, feel-good artists in the industry who only wants to put a smile on people's faces, so it came as a shock to T-Pain's fans when he revealed he fell into a depression because of something Usher said to him. We previously reported on a clip of Netflix's This is Pop where T-Pain detailed a story that allegedly occurred back in 2013 as he was on a flight to the BET Awards. Usher was also among the guests and the singer shared that a flight attendant woke him up to tell him that Usher wanted to speak to him.