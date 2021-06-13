Memes For Women That Are Way Too Baffling For Men To Comprehend

As we try to navigate the murky waters of dating in this generation, we are warned about the bad guys. Our friends tell us to avoid the one that only texts us at 11 p.m. to come over, treats you as disposable, or only ever wants to “Netflix and chill.” On the other hand, we are warned about the ones who scream at us, raise their hands when they’re mad about not getting their way, or make us fall asleep in tears every night. Everyone reminds you of the red flags and tells you to protect your heart.