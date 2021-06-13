Otters come up just short in 8-6 loss

ST. PAUL, MN (June 11, 2021) - The St. Paul Saints are facing a team with the second-best record in all of Minor League Baseball in the Omaha Storm Chasers. They went toe-to-toe with them on Friday night at CHS Field, but just couldn’t get over the hump. A home run by Brent Rooker, a hit and an RBI from Luis Arraez was not enough as the Saints lost for the third straight night 6-4. The Storm Chasers got on the board in the first inning just like they did on Thursday night. The game started with Edward Olivares being hit by a pitch. He stole second and advanced to third on the throwing error by catcher Roberto Peña. An RBI groundout by Kyle Isbel made it 1-0. With two outs, the hottest hitter on the Storm Chasers Ryan O’Hearn stepped to the plate. He drilled his fifth home in the last three games, a solo blast to left, his 10th of the season, giving the Storm Chasers a 2-0 lead.