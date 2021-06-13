81.3 percent of Lake In The Hills teachers stay put; average earns $61,795 per year
The Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 81.3 percent of teachers stay at Lake In The Hills Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.ilbusinessdaily.com