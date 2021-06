NFC South training camp stories are abundant. Will the Bucs repeat? How do the Saints respond Brees-less? Does Carolina/Atlanta improve?. The NFC South offers some impressive storylines as we eek closer toward training camp at the end of July. First, drew Brees officially retired from the NFL. The Falcons lost one of the best receivers of this generation. The Panthers decided to trade for a quarterback instead of drafting one. Oh, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring back all 22 starters from their Super Bowl squad. And that’s just the start.