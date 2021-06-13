Baltimore food personality becomes Netflix star on new show

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Acclaimed choreographer and dancer Reuel Rogers kicks off the Planet Classroom We Can Be Heroes show by inspiring each and every one of us to be the change we want to see in the world, starting with “the one thing we have mostly under control,” which is ourselves, “if we take the time for it.” South Korean Director Sangmok Lee, who talks about the loss of his deaf mother and her love for him being his inspiration for The Mime, notes: “I think that mime is the most effective way to express the irony in our life.” Director Christopher Carpenter, whose film The Boy Who Found His Voice focuses on a teen poet in India overcoming his fear of presentation through Mindfulness lessons from his teacher, says the story resonates on a deeply personal level since as a child he struggled with a stutter.