Nail polish sets, perhaps more so than any other type of beauty product, are quite possibly the perfect holiday present. They are truly the gift that keeps on giving — the recipient gets multiple shades, all of which last and last as they're used over and over again. And considering that the public-health circumstances of the last couple of years turned many of us into well-practiced at-home self-manicurists, they serve as an opportunity to keep up our recently improved nail-painting skills. Nail polish is loved by people of all ages, and really, can you think of any other non-edible product better suited for an advent calendar?

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO