(Credit: Christian Kaufmann) The Stadttheater Klagenfurt has announced its 2021-22 season. For the purposes of this article we will focus on the vocal works only. Wagner‘s “Die Walküre” opens the season. The opera stars Markus Marquardt as Wotan, Martina Welschenbach as Sieglinde, Magdalena Anna Hofmann in the role of Brünnhilde, and Julian Hubbard as Siegmund.