Brexucabtagene Autoleucel Safe, Efficacious as Therapy for Pediatric B-Cell ALL in ZUMA-4

Rishu Takimoto; Takashi Kamigaki; Takuji Gotoda; Toshimi Takahashi; Sachiko Okada; Hiroshi Ibe; Eri Oguma; Shigenori Goto. Background: Blocking the programmed death 1 pathway by immune checkpoint inhibitors induces dramatic antitumor activity in patients with malignant tumors. However, the clinical response to immune checkpoint inhibitors remains limited owing to the patients' immunological status, such as the number of lymphocytes, programmed death ligand 1 expression, and tumor mutation burden. In this study, we successfully treated two patients with advanced esophageal cancer who responded to the combination of adoptive immune cell therapy and a low-dose immune checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab.