Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel Safe, Efficacious as Therapy for Pediatric B-Cell ALL in ZUMA-4

By Audrey Sternberg
onclive.com
 9 days ago

Long-term efficacy assessment of the CAR T-cell therapy with brexucabtagene autoleucel (KTE-X19; Tecartus) demonstrated high rates of minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity and complete response (CR) in pediatric and adolescent patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to data from the phase 1 portion of the ZUMA-4 trial (NCT02625480) presented in a poster at the 2021 European Hematologic Association (EHA) Congress.1.

www.onclive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efficacy#Cell Therapy#Zuma#Tecartus#Nct02625480#Eha#Dor#The 1 106#Mrd#Blinatumomab Lrb#Allosct#Cr Cri Lrb#Ci#Ne Ne#Rfs#Dlt#Crs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Healthonclive.com

Shah Spotlights the Potential Benefit of Brexucabtagene Autoleucel in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell ALL, and Beyond

Bijal Shah, MD, MS, discusses the key findings of the ZUMA-3 trial, as well as key safety information regarding brexucabtagene autoleucel as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell ALL. Brexucabtagene autoleucel (formerly KTE-X19; Tecartus) has shown promising clinical benefit with low rates of cytokine release...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Developing CAR T-Cell Therapies Offer Treatment Opportunities for Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Although historic study results with mantel cell lymphoma showed discouraging findings, new CAR T-cell therapies routinely show between 40% and 50% of patients respond long-term without relapsing. With the approval of brexucabtagene autoleucel for the treatment of adults with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have...
CancerPosted by
Benzinga

Hookipa Pharma's Cancer Immunotherapy Shows T-Cell Response, Interim Efficacy in Pretreated HPV16+ Cancer Settings

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) reported positive Phase 1 data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating HB-200 to treat advanced Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) cancers. Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. At baseline, all patients had nearly undetectable levels of tumor-specific...
Healthonclive.com

C-CAR039 Demonstrates Promising Efficacy, Safety in Relapsed/Refractory B-NHL

The second-generation 4-1BB bi-specific CAR T-cell therapy C-CAR039 improved response rates and showed favorable safety in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The second-generation 4-1BB bi-specific CAR T-cell therapy C-CAR039 improved response rates and showed favorable safety in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), according to phase 1 data...
Canceronclive.com

ALLO-501A With ALLO-647 Lymphodepletion Shows Early Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Treatment with the allogeneic CAR T-cell product ALLO-501A elicited encouraging signals of clinical activity when used with ALLO-647 lymphodepletion in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma who did not previously receive autologous CAR T-cell therapy. Treatment with the allogeneic CAR T-cell product ALLO-501A elicited encouraging signals of clinical activity when...
Healthpharmatimes.com

Bayer subsidiary doses first patient with Parkinson’s disease cell therapy

German pharma company Bayer has announced that it has made progress in its ‘two-pronged’ approach to deliver cell and gene therapy candidates for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. BlueRock Therapeutics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayer, has administered the first dose of DA01 – stem cell-derived dopaminergic neurons – to a...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Immunosuppressive Anakinra Could Alleviate Toxicities of CAR T-Cell Therapy in Myeloma

Further investigation will determine if initial results regarding the use of anakinra as prophylaxis for orvacabtagene autoleucel in multiple myeloma is efficacious enough for use in the real-world setting. Treatment with the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy orvacabtagene autoleucel (orva-cel) resulted in a lower incidence...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 safe, effective for transplant patients

Treating transplant patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies is safe and helps prevent serious illness, according to a Mayo Clinic study recently published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These results are especially important because transplant patients who are infected with COVID-19 have a higher risk of severe illness and death.
Gaithersburg, MDcontagionlive.com

RNA Cell Therapy for COVID-19 Related ARDS in Development

Cartesian Therapeutics has created its therapy, Descartes-30, the first RNA cell therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which is now recruiting for a clinical trial. Before COVID-19, the mortality rate for ARDS was relatively high. In 1 study looking at hospitalized patients with ARDS they reported that mortality up...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

ICMR eyes trial to study efficacy of therapies used in Covid treatment

Jun. 14—The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is planning an adaptive clinical trial of mild Covid-19 patients to test the safety and efficacy of several therapies used in treatment, including antiviral drugs that have been allowed under restricted use. For the process, ICMR has floated an expression of intent...
Healthbeckersspine.com

FDA ramping up 'enforcement activities' against unapproved stem cell therapies

The FDA is ramping up enforcement activities against companies developing unapproved stem cell therapies, particularly for spine and orthopedic indications, according to the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society. Few companies have sought regulatory approval for stem cell therapies before marketing, with a high number of products being marketed to patients without...
CancerMedscape News

Esophageal Cancer Responsive to the Combination of Immune Cell Therapy and Low-dose Nivolumab

Rishu Takimoto; Takashi Kamigaki; Takuji Gotoda; Toshimi Takahashi; Sachiko Okada; Hiroshi Ibe; Eri Oguma; Shigenori Goto. Background: Blocking the programmed death 1 pathway by immune checkpoint inhibitors induces dramatic antitumor activity in patients with malignant tumors. However, the clinical response to immune checkpoint inhibitors remains limited owing to the patients' immunological status, such as the number of lymphocytes, programmed death ligand 1 expression, and tumor mutation burden. In this study, we successfully treated two patients with advanced esophageal cancer who responded to the combination of adoptive immune cell therapy and a low-dose immune checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel Demonstrates High Response Rate with Relapsed, Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

The findings led to the FDA accepting the supplemental Biologics License Application and Priority Review designation for treatment, according to a Gilead press release. Results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-3 study evaluating the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus, Gilead) showed a high response rate in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Boston, MAcancertherapyadvisor.com

Phase 3 Trial Evaluates Inotuzumab Ozogamicin Plus Frontline Chemotherapy in B-Cell ALL

Title: A Phase III Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy of the Addition of Inotuzumab Ozogamicin (a Conjugated Anti-CD22 Monoclonal Antibody) to Frontline Therapy in Young Adults (Ages 18-39 Years) With Newly Diagnosed Precursor B-Cell ALL. Study Chair: Daniel J. DeAngelo, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts. Description: Researchers are...