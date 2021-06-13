Brexucabtagene Autoleucel Safe, Efficacious as Therapy for Pediatric B-Cell ALL in ZUMA-4
Long-term efficacy assessment of the CAR T-cell therapy with brexucabtagene autoleucel (KTE-X19; Tecartus) demonstrated high rates of minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity and complete response (CR) in pediatric and adolescent patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to data from the phase 1 portion of the ZUMA-4 trial (NCT02625480) presented in a poster at the 2021 European Hematologic Association (EHA) Congress.1.www.onclive.com