In a week that saw bitcoin rocket to near previous highs, El Salvador’s own grand experiment with embracing the crypto as legal tender seems to be getting some pushback. At this writing, bitcoin is trading at more than $61,000, well within highs of roughly $64,000. But the mechanics of getting bitcoin more firmly entrenched into El Salvador’s daily life is proving to be a challenge. Security issues have arisen, according to reports.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO