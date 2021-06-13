CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyft No Longer Allows Double-Dip Partner Earnings with Delta & Hilton

By Chuck
doctorofcredit.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleLyft sent notice that beginning June 30th they’ll no longer allow earning partner rewards with both Delta and Hilton, you’ll have to choose one or the other. By default, the system will...

