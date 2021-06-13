Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

England fans boo taking of the knee before first Euro 2020 game against Croatia

By Sports Staff
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5YXH_0aSwhraN00

Some England fans booed the players' anti-racism gesture of taking a knee before their opening Euro 2020 match with Croatia at Wembley .

The taking of the knee was booed at both of England's warm-up games at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium over the past two weeks, leading Gareth Southgate to speak out in defence of his players and even write an open letter to fans calling for the country to come together.

Ahead of the start of Euro 2020, Southgate reasserted England's intention to take the knee throughout the tournament, and on Saturday the Football Association called for fans to support the team's stance.

Follow England vs Croatia LIVE

However some of the 22,500 supporters at Wembley did boo before they were drowned out by cheers and applause.

A Uefa spokesman said ahead of the game the governing body cannot punish any nations whose supporters do react to the gesture.

“UEFA has a zero tolerance against racism and any player who wants to demand equality amongst human beings by taking the knee will be allowed to do so,” he said.

“We urge spectators to show respect for teams and players taking the knee.

“UEFA will not take disciplinary action against the national association for their fans’ reaction to this initiative as there are no legal grounds to do so in the current competition and disciplinary regulations and to do so would be to punish a national association whose players have taken a stand against racism.”

The Independent

The Independent

155K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Boo#The Taking#Croatia#Middlesbrough#The Football Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsindiaeveryday.com

'Booing England players for taking a knee has sinister undertones'

The booing of England taking a knee has sinister undertones and is being perpetrated by a small, vocal section of fans who just want to perpetual poison.. 'Booing England players for taking a knee has sinister undertones'. This article is published at 07 June 2021 07:49 from Sky Football news, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
SportsEpping Forest Guardian

Boris Johnson refuses to condemn booing of England players taking the knee

Boris Johnson has refused to condemn England fans booing players who choose to take the knee as Downing Street urged the public to “get behind” the team ahead of Euro 2020. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister supports individuals’ rights to protest.”. Mr Johnson “fully respects the...
NFLislandfm.com

No 10 backs England players' right to take the knee - but does not condemn fans who booed

Downing Street has urged football fans to be respectful of England players who choose to take the knee in a stand against racial injustice. Boris Johnson's official spokesperson called on football fans to "get behind" the team at the upcoming European Football Championships which kick off on Friday and to support "individuals' rights to protest".
Societyledburyreporter.co.uk

Boos show the need for England to keep taking the knee – Jordan Henderson

England vice-captain Jordan Henderson believes if fans continue to boo when players take the knee to make a stand against racism then it highlights “there is still a problem” to fight. The rearranged European Championship is just days away but the negative reaction from some to the group’s anti-racism stance...
Soccergranthshala.com

Croatia’s FA insists individual players CAN join England in taking the knee ahead of Euro 2020 opener if they want to… and video messages on the Wembley big screens will urge home fans NOT to boo their own players

Croatia will leave the decision to take a knee to individual players when they take on England on Sunday. Zlatko Dalic’s squad opted to sign ahead of their final friendship with Belgium and are unlikely to change their stance at Wembley. The Croatian Football Federation said they “strongly condemn any...
NFLbywire.news

Soccer-Cheers drown out boos as England take the knee at Wembley

LONDON, England - Cheers and applause quickly drowned out some boos as England players kneeled on Sunday in an anti-racism gesture at kick-off against Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener at Wembley. England players were shocked by jeering at the gesture from a minority of fans in two friendlies prior...
Soccerthegirlsun.com

Russia fans boo Belgium players for taking the knee before Euro 2020 clash

Russia fans booed the visiting Belgium players in the St Petersburg Stadium because they took the knee before kick off to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The majority of teams have decided to take the knee throughout Euro 2020. However, Russia’s players decided against following suit...
NFLBBC

Euro 2020: Fans should not boo players taking the knee, says No 10

Football fans should not boo players who decide to "take the knee" before matches, Downing Street has said. Boris Johnson wanted to see fans "getting behind the team to cheer them on" instead, a spokesman said. But the prime minister has not condemned fans who jeered when England players took...
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Scotland WILL kneel at Wembley: Scottish players REVERSE decision to stand before kick-off against England and will take the knee 'as a symbol of solidarity' with their opponents as Boris urges fans NOT to boo the BLM act

Scotland will now join England in a show of solidarity by taking the knee at Wembley after reversing their original decision. Manager Steve Clarke and captain Andy Robertson said on Thursday that they would continue to take a stand against racism - as they have done since March - rather than kneeling before matches, a symbol they believe has become 'diluted'.
Worldgranthshala.com

Priti Patel says fans have right to boo England team for taking the knee

The Home Secretary has said that football fans have the right to provoke and ridicule England fans for “kneeling” in protest against racism. Priti Patel said the anti-racism protests involving the Black Lives Matter movement amounted to “gesture politics” and dodged the question whether she would boo herself. He claims...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Relief at the FA after controversy over England's players taking the knee ahead of Croatia clash did not overshadow the game at Wembley... with smattering of boos for the anti-racism gesture drowned out by cheers

The FA breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday night after the controversy over England’s players taking the knee did not overshadow their opening European Championship game against Croatia. The vast majority of the 22,500 England fans inside Wembley applauded the players’ gesture of defiance against racism with cheers quickly...
Sportsnewslanes.com

England boss Gareth Southgate has three players who need dropping after flat Scotland draw

England are back to being England again. This was meant to be the year football came home but, after drawing with Scotland on Friday night, the country is back to being in a state of despair. So Express Sport will now take a look at three players who need dropping after the dire result, with Gareth Southgate now preparing for Tuesday’s showdown with the Czech Republic.