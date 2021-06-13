Cancel
Recaps: Parker, Quigley lead Sky to win over Fever

By JimSavell
swishappeal.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Sky (4-7) earned their second-straight win against the Indiana Fever (1-11), 83-79, having the beat the Fever on June 9. The victory solidifies the Sky’s second place position in the Eastern Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings, with four games left to play for the Sky. Candace Parker recorded her first career double-double with Chicago, going for 20 points and 14 rebounds in just her third game played for the team.

