Recaps: Parker, Quigley lead Sky to win over Fever

CHICAGO – The Chicago Sky held on in the fourth quarter to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 92-76 win against the Indiana Fever. After trailing by as much as 17 in the first half, Indiana reduced the Chicago lead to 62-58 just before the end of the third quarter in Wednesday’s Commissioner’s Cup matchup, but the Sky closed the quarter on a 7-0 run heading into the quarter break. Indiana was once again able to pull within single digits, but Chicago’s 7-of-17 shooting from the floor and an 8-of-10 clip from the free throw line in the final quarter held off Indiana in the first of three regular season meetings.