Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 91 days to go

Thoughts: The Cards pulled in a great pickup from the transfer portal less than two months ago in the form of Jacques Turner out of Southern Miss (shout out C-USA days). Turner stayed closed to home out of high school, growing up on the banks of Mullet Lake Jacques traveled 79 miles down the road and played three seasons for the Golden Eagles before entering his name into the portal. Turner was a big get because of the issues I mentioned a couple days ago relating to the void at nose tackle. Satterfield and Ivey knew they needed depth and they sold Turner on some immediate playing time opening up with graduations/departures. Turner also has a relationship with Coach Nicholson (ILB) who was previously at Southern Miss coaching on the line. So how does Turner fit in this mix?