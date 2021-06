Another week, another shot at glory for Jon Rahm. Rahm on June 5 appeared primed to win his first PGA Tour event of the 2021 season at the Memorial Tournament, heading into the final round with a six-stroke lead over the rest of the field. But "Rambo" was notified as he walked off the course that he had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to withdraw from competition ending any chance at his first win since the 2020 Memorial Tournament in July of that year.