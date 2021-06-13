Walks Bite Cards Again in Saturday’s 7-2 Loss

All the love I can send out to anyone impacted by the storms in the Chicago area last night. I hope you are safe, secure, and able to recover. • The back-end trio of Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel continues to be pretty much perfect, with another flawless outing yesterday to preserve the win. They’ve become one of those groups where, if you’re the other team, you better have the lead before the 7th or you’re just not going to have much of a shot (and, like yesterday, sometimes you’re screwed if you don’t have the lead before the 6th!). Since the start of May, each of the three are among the top nine relievers in ERA (min. 15 appearances).