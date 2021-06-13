Walks Bite Cards Again in Saturday’s 7-2 Loss
The Cardinals continued the weekend series with the Cubs at Wrigley on Saturday, with John Gant starting across from Kyle Hendricks. Gant failed to get out of the second inning, walking five and giving up a two-run home run in that frame. Jake Woodford then allowed two inherited runners to score in what became a five-run second inning for Chicago. Hendricks pitched well, allowing only two solo home runs to Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong in a six-inning outing that was held up by the Cubs’ bullpen.www.vivaelbirdos.com