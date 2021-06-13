Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 9 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. With the bases loaded and no outs, Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald, who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but Hernández slid home with the game-winning run. Cleveland trailed 4-0 after seven and scored three runs in the ninth against closer Rafael Montero. Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi had limited the Indians to three singles over the first seven innings.

ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Harold Ramírez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Indians#Track And Field#The Associated Press#Ap#The Cleveland Indians#The Seattle Mariners#Sewald#Eugene#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington StateSportsBook Review

Washington State A Few Signatures Away From Legal Sports Betting

Washington State looks poised to be one of the slew of jurisdictions readying for a late-summer launch of a legal sports betting platform. The latest step on the long road for legislators in the state came Thursday when The Washington State Gambling Commission signed off on a draft set of rules and regulations for 15 tribal gaming compacts that would modernize the agreements and expand the gambling language in the existing compacts to include legal sports betting.
Baseballbartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

Former Caney Valley Bullpup star pitcher Jace Kaminska continues to pick up the postseason hardware. Kaminska was named to the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team. As a first-year starter at Wichita State he worked himself into the weekend rotation with some great success. He was 8-1 with a 2.32...
Bend, ORKTVZ

Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

Deputy resigns before conduct investigation complete. BEND, Ore. (AP) — Newly-released records show a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was being investigated internally for making inappropriate comments retired before the investigation could be completed. The Bulletin reports the sheriff’s office won’t reveal details of its case against Grant T. Johnstone, who told The Bulletin the accusation against him was true. Johnstone worked for the sheriff’s office from July 2013 until February, when he retired after 25 years as a law enforcement officer. Johnstone told the newspaper his retirement had nothing to do with the conduct investigation. He said the accusation of unprofessionalism was true and he was “absolutely in the wrong.”
Sportsbioprepwatch.com

News from America Sports – the Bucks put an end to the dream of the net – Sport

The Milwaukee Bucks moved into the final of the Eastern Conference thanks to a 115-111 win in their seventh game against the Brooklyn Nets. In a very tense and balanced match, the progression changed several times in the final stage. One second before the end of regular time, it was 109:109 in New York, the decision was made in overtime. Competitors in the final conference will be either the Atlanta Hawks with Clint Capella of Geneva or the Philadelphia 76ers. There is also a seventh game there.
Oregon Statetillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM OREGON STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: The Final Stretch

To all you fathers out there, I hope you enjoyed a wonderful Father’s Day!. I expect by week end we will conclude this long legislative session. I’ll have a report for you on bills that passed with special affect on our district including such topics as ocean chemistry, telecommunication cables in coastal waters and coastal communities, building codes in the tsunami zone, and building inspectors in small cities. I’ll also have budget news about investments throughout our district. But rather than give you any premature news, I’ll wait for the gavel to come down for a final report. So this week rather than a Salem update, let me offer a potpourri of more general news.