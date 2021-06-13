Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

To all you fathers out there, I hope you enjoyed a wonderful Father’s Day!. I expect by week end we will conclude this long legislative session. I’ll have a report for you on bills that passed with special affect on our district including such topics as ocean chemistry, telecommunication cables in coastal waters and coastal communities, building codes in the tsunami zone, and building inspectors in small cities. I’ll also have budget news about investments throughout our district. But rather than give you any premature news, I’ll wait for the gavel to come down for a final report. So this week rather than a Salem update, let me offer a potpourri of more general news.