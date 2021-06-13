Lightning Look to Build on Playoff Success Against Islanders
On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 to win the series 4-1. The following night, the New York Islanders booked their ticket to the Stanley Cup Semifinals by defeating the Boston Bruins in six games. Playing in their fourth playoff series against each other, the Islanders will become the Lightning's most-played playoff opponent all-time. Let's take a look at how their previous series played out.