Lightning Look to Build on Playoff Success Against Islanders

What a difference nine months can make. In the bubble this past September, the Islanders lost to the Lightning 8-2 in game one of the Eastern Conference Final. Whether you look at the Islanders’ travel situation getting from one bubble in Toronto to the other in Edmonton as well as the scheduling is up to you, but regardless of how you look at it, the Islanders lost and they were playing catchup throughout the series. On Sunday, the Islanders began the Stanley Cup Semifinals with a 2-1 win over the Lightning in Tampa.