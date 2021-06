Downtown Evansville is getting even more colorful! There is a new art mural going up at the corner of 2nd and Main Streets. About a month ago, you may remember when we shared the details of the mural going up on the Old National Bank's ONSD building located at 101 NW 4th Street downtown. That mural was created and installed by a group of artists known as Often Seen Rarely Spoken Art. Once it was completed, they shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how the project, featuring images of Evansville's history with the LST & P-47, came to fruition on the side of a building that itself is steeped in Evansville history.