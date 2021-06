An Arkansas woman has accused the state police of negligence, excessive force, and assault after an officer who attempted to pull her over for speeding used a dangerous “pursuit intervention technique” (PIT) that caused her car to flip upside down and collide with a divider on the highway. The officer claimed he used the maneuver because the woman, who was two months pregnant at the time, did not pull her car over quickly enough. But the plaintiff says dashcam video shows that she reduced her speed and turned on her hazard lights well before the officer rammed her vehicle.