Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

WIU revives student teaching at Wisconsin tribal schools

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois University is reviving a program that was shuttered decades ago that allows students to gain teaching experience at Native American tribal schools in Wisconsin.

In a news release, the school said its College of Education and Human Services and the Office of Study Abroad and Outreach will beginning in the fall allow students to complete their student teaching in three tribal schools.

The first student chosen for what is called the Tribal School Teaching Program is English education graduate student Adrienne Tinsley of South Holland. The school says that elementary and secondary education students at WIU are welcome to apply for the program and that scholarships to pay for room and board are available.

Students accepted into 16-week program will spend four weeks at the Indian Community School, four weeks at the Menominee Tribal School and eight weeks at the Oneida Nation School.

WIU had a similar program in the 1970s and 1980s in which students completed their student teaching in Montana.

The program is supported by the WIU Foundation and the Fellheimer Trust.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
City
Oneida, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Teaching#Wiu#Secondary Education#Wiu#Ap#Native American#English#The Oneida Nation School#The Wiu Foundation#The Fellheimer Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Randolph, NJPosted by
The Associated Press

NJ school board reverses decision, restores holiday names

RANDOLPH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey board of education reversed itself following a public outcry and has restored the names of holidays to its school calendar. The Randolph school board on Monday night voted 8-1 to overturn a decision made earlier this month to replace the names of holidays with just the phrase “day off.” The panel also will create a committee to gain input from the public.