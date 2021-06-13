Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

MXGP Russia: Tom Vialle takes MX2 overall win

By Sophie McGinn
dirtbikerider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle made a clean sweep of MX2 victories at the season opener in Russia, winning both races at the Orlyonok track. The hilly beachside circuit hosted the first round of the season today, with a strong lineup of veteran riders and young guns making the move up to the MX2 class. The door was wide open heading into the season opener, as the delay in starting the championship meant riders could get some extra races under their belts across Europe, to be fully prepared for the event.

dirtbikerider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Russia#Young Guns#Red Bull Ktm#Orlyonok#World Champions#Rockstar Husqvarna#F H#Jagobelfmbyamaha35
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

MXGP & MX2 Teams Primed for MXGP Opener Russia

After an extended off-season, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are motivated to start their 2021 campaigns with the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship set to take place on the coastline of the Black Sea in Orlyonok, Russia, this weekend – June 13th. Looking...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

MXGP 2021 Preview

The Grand Prix of Russia will be staged at the sweeping Orlyonok hard-pack circuit for the fourth time, and the first meeting of the season opens a busy flurry of events with visits to Britain, Italy, Latvia, Holland, Czech Republic and Belgium taking MXGP up to the first weekend of August.
CyclingTotal Motorcycle

MATTHIAS WALKNER TAKES OVERALL LEAD AT RALLY KAZAKHSTAN

Stage two of the rally was the first half of the event’s marathon stage. With very little in the way of liaison, riders soon entered the day’s 280km timed special that led them east from Aktau towards the temporary bivouac at Kenderly, on the Caspian Sea coast. Starting with open desert, the route turned more technical on the run back down to the finish, testing competitors’ speed and navigation skills. With no outside assistance allowed, and with only 30 minutes to carry out any needed maintenance, riders also had to preserve their machines in order to arrive safely and to be ready for Friday’s stage three.
Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Gajser heads to Russia to begin MXGP championship defence

I’m really excited to finally start this 2021 season. It has been a long-time training and getting ready and I can’t wait for that first gate drop. I know that there are a lot of fast riders in the class and that the Orlyonok track isn’t easy to pass on so I need to make sure my starts are good and I keep my concentration levels high for both motos. It is planned to be a long championship so I don’t need to take too many risks in the first event, but instead just enjoy the fact that I’m back racing again. Hopefully soon I will get to see a lot of fans at the track but I have really appreciated all the support I’ve received during this long off-season.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Optimistic Opener for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Maxime Renaux has started his MX2 World Championship campaign with sixth overall following a decent showing of speed and fight in both races at the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Orlyonok, Russia. Teammates Thibault Benistant and Jago Geerts had a day of ups and downs and were eventually classified 11th and 12th, respectively.
Motorsportsdirtbikerider.com

MXGP Russia: ‘I never gave up charging’ – Romain Febvre

Monster Kawasaki Romain Febvre set the fastest lap in each MXGP race this weekend to claim a podium finish at round one at Orlyonok, Russia. The Frenchman had already confirmed his speed with third place during this morning’s timed practice, and then grabbing a second place in moto one after losing drive up the hill.
Motorsportsdirtbikerider.com

MXGP Russia: ‘The track was sketchy so I played it safe’ – Pauls Jonass

Standing Construct GasGas rider Pauls Jonass had a mixed bag of MXGP results in Orlyonok, but still managed to bag a podium for the team. Jonass’ first moto was pretty much over before it really started in Russia, after a first-turn crash damaged his fuel tank and after pulling into pit lane, it was decided for him not to continue.
MotorsportsSupercrossKING

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS GAJSER AND VIALLE RULE IN ORLYONOK

ORLYONOK (Krasnodar) 13 June 2021 – It was an exciting start to the 2021 season of the FIM Motocross World Championship, as defending MXGP and MX2 World Champion’s Tim Gajser of Team HRC and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle picked up right where they left off, going 1-1 to take victories in their respective classes, ahead of a field stacked full of fast riders.
Motorsportsdirtbikerider.com

MXGP Russia: ‘There are better days to come’ – Ben Watson

Today saw a challenging opening MXGP round for Brit Monster Yamaha rider Ben Watson, who suffered a few crashes through the day at the Orlyonok circuit. Struggling with timed practice earlier on in the day for the one-day race format, Watson sat down in 21st. Heading into moto one he had a huge off, but managed to continue on even in the thirty degree heat in Russia, bagging himself a championship point in twentieth, and a 21st in moto two.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Delayed 2021 MXGP season fired into life

The delayed 2021 MXGP season fired into life with a trip to the impressive and demanding Russian course on the banks of the Black Sea and after a year’s hiatus from the calendar. The inaugural round of the campaign was just the fourth visit by MXGP to the venue and the Grand Prix benefitted from sunny and hot weather conditions for the one-day race format.
Motorsportsdirtbikerider.com

MXGP Russia: Ivo Monticelli beaten up after hill crash

Kawasaki Racing team rider Ivo Monticelli had a mixed bag of results at Orlyonok this weekend, at the opening MXGP round in Russia. After grabbing a decent tenth in timed qualifying, the Italian had a huge off on one of the hills in the first MXGP moto of the day getting stuck underneath his Kawasaki, causing him to sit out the second moto.
Motorsportsdirtbikerider.com

MXGP Russia: ‘I made a gap and took the win’ – Tim Gajser

HRC Honda’s Tim Gajser showed unstoppable speed and skill at the opening round of the MXGP Championship, grabbing a one – one scorecard for the day. The Slovenian rider returned as the reigning MXGP Champion and despite having seven months away since the last round, he looked as good as ever. Taking a race one win by almost 15 seconds, and even after a crash on the start in moto two leaving him dead last, he managed to work his way back up to third by lap five, and eventually made the pass for the win claiming the overall.
Motorsportsdirtbikerider.com

MXGP: Calendar changes for Sweden

Due to the ongoing government guidelines and restrictions changing, the FIM MXGP World Championship has altered some dates for the remainder of the season. Infront Moto Racing have added a new circuit to the 2021 MXGP racing calendar, with heading to Lacapelle – Marival in France in October. The circuit, located in the southwest of France is not entirely new to the FIM Motocross World Championship, with the venue hosting the MX3 World Championship in 2009 & 2011, along with a round of EMX2 and WMX.
Sportscyclingtips.com

Tom Dumoulin wins a fourth career Dutch TT title as the Olympics loom

In his second race back after a lengthy hiatus, Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) stormed to his fourth career Dutch national time trial title on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Dutchman rode the 29.6 km course in Emmen in 36:06, 27 seconds faster than Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education-Nippo) and 1:24 than Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), to secure the win and build his case as an Olympic contender as the Tokyo Games loom.