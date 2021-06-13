MXGP Russia: Tom Vialle takes MX2 overall win
Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle made a clean sweep of MX2 victories at the season opener in Russia, winning both races at the Orlyonok track. The hilly beachside circuit hosted the first round of the season today, with a strong lineup of veteran riders and young guns making the move up to the MX2 class. The door was wide open heading into the season opener, as the delay in starting the championship meant riders could get some extra races under their belts across Europe, to be fully prepared for the event.dirtbikerider.com