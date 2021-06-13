MXGP Russia: Tom Vialle takes MX2 overall win

I’m really excited to finally start this 2021 season. It has been a long-time training and getting ready and I can’t wait for that first gate drop. I know that there are a lot of fast riders in the class and that the Orlyonok track isn’t easy to pass on so I need to make sure my starts are good and I keep my concentration levels high for both motos. It is planned to be a long championship so I don’t need to take too many risks in the first event, but instead just enjoy the fact that I’m back racing again. Hopefully soon I will get to see a lot of fans at the track but I have really appreciated all the support I’ve received during this long off-season.