KOMBUCHA MUSHROOM PEOPLE Drops Killer Cover Of SYSTEM OF A DOWN's "Lonely Day"

It has been half a decade since Outlier, a superb display of experimental genre fusion with a djenty alt-metal foundation portrayed through envelope-pushing bangers like "One Hand Killing" and "Invincible." In 2016, I lent much praise to the LP, yet over the years I've yearned for more material with large expectations. Twelve Foot Ninja is the type of band that deserves to mature gracefully with each release, so I've had high hopes that their overindulgence in the Mr. Bungle / Faith No More influence would be plucked out like baby teeth and replaced with a more unique, modern set of chompers.

