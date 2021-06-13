CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMBUCHA MUSHROOM PEOPLE Drops Killer Cover Of SYSTEM OF A DOWN's "Lonely Day"

PROPHETIC SCOURGE Offers Insanity With New Song "The King – An Odyssey Begins Aright"

French death metal band Prophetic Scourge is here to destroy your speakers with their shreddy, groovy new single "The King – An Odyssey Begins Aright." The single is off their forthcoming new record Gnosis – A Sorrower's Odyssey, which is a concept album inspired by Homer's classical tale The Odyssey and revolving around his journey back home.
Slow Down With CONFUSION MASTER's Massive New Song "Viking X"

German doom quartet Confusion Master will release their crushing new album Haunted on November 19. The band is now streaming their massive sludge opus "Viking X," whose riffs should please any Ufomammut or Electric Wizard fan, alongside an equally lengthy video done by Turtlemessiah. "The layers of human condition rightly...
Album Review: BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT Silence/Motion

As the name suggests, Blackwater Holylight employs stark contrasts in sound throughout their entire body of work and manages to be brutally heavy, without being all together musically heavy at all. Silence/Motion is an emotionally devastating dark divergence for the Portland, OR-based outfit that embodies grief and recovery both throughout the world and personally. Those who discovered the band with their self-titled album or Veils of Winter, or both, might be surprised at the darker spaces Silence/Motion inhabits.
Album Review: TWELVE FOOT NINJA Vengeance

It has been half a decade since Outlier, a superb display of experimental genre fusion with a djenty alt-metal foundation portrayed through envelope-pushing bangers like "One Hand Killing" and "Invincible." In 2016, I lent much praise to the LP, yet over the years I've yearned for more material with large expectations. Twelve Foot Ninja is the type of band that deserves to mature gracefully with each release, so I've had high hopes that their overindulgence in the Mr. Bungle / Faith No More influence would be plucked out like baby teeth and replaced with a more unique, modern set of chompers.
OF MICE & MEN Announces Echo Album With New Single "Fighting Gravity"

Of Mice & Men is now streaming their new single "Fighting Gravity" off their upcoming full-length album Echo. Echo consists of the previously released Timeless and Bloom EPs, as well as a third unreleased EP called Ad Infinitum. Echo will be out December 3, while the four songs that make up Ad Infinitum will be released on vinyl come April 2022.
WORM, ARCHSPIRE Among Gimme Metal's Top Tracks of the Week

WORM – Murk Above the Dark Moor. A grey masterwork of doom/vintage death emanates from this Floridian crew. A plodding blast of smothering riff-thud crawls from an icy cave complete with otherworldly echo-drenched groans of misery, pointing the path for you to the Everglades to lay down flat on your back in a crocodile preserve with slabs of raw meat tied to your torso. Enjoy! From their new 20 Buck Spin opus 'Foreverglade' which is getting enormous acolades.
HAUNTED HORSES Levels Their Surroundings With Performance Of "Pig"

Haunted Horses, the industrial punk duo hailing from Seattle, recently performed their track "Pig" at Daisyland. The result is a chaotic, 360-degree nightmare that sounds as disorienting as it looks. (the shirts are awesome). You can also catch the band at one of their California dates this week with Fotocrime.
