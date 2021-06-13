Cancel
Foreign Policy

Biden Pushes G-7 Allies To Take A Tougher Stance On China

By Franco Ordoñez
WFAE
WFAE
 14 days ago
President Biden worked hard to try to convince G-7 leaders to take a more assertive stance on China's human rights abuses and trade practices during a weekend of group meetings and private sessions that one adviser described as "diplomatic speed-dating." Biden has said he sees China as a key strategic...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

