Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paramount, CA

CBS’ ‘Clarice’ Canceled After Planned Transition to Paramount+ Falls Through

By Lorin Williams
mxdwn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew life for a freshman CBS title has expired. According to Deadline, Clarice, the sequel series to the 1991 film, Silence of the Lambs, will not be having a second season. The psychological thriller was set to transition from the linear network to Paramount+. But reports find negotiations between ViacomCBS and MGM, the series’ producer, fell flat.

television.mxdwn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Paramount, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Jenny Lumet
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Rebecca Breeds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Studios#Paramount Falls#Mgm#Seal Team#Cbs Studios#Epix#Transformers#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Despite Reported Streaming Save, CBS Series May Be Cancelled After All

There are a few network stragglers that haven’t aired their finales for the 2020-2021 TV season yet (I’m looking at you The Blacklist), a big chunk of the primetime programs have already wrapped for the season. This also means that the networks have generally made most of the decisions related to what shows are cancelled and what shows are renewed heading into next year. Unfortunately, one show that was previously going to be shifted to Peacock may now be cancelled instead: Clarice.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Production Begins on New CBS TV Series for Fall 2021

NCIS: Hawai’i is gearing up for its fall premiere. Production has begun on the newest addition to the NCIS franchise in Oahu. Before it began, the cast and crew had a traditional Hawaiian blessing for CBS shows filmed in Hawaii, like Magnum PI. Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine...
NFL/Film

Paramount+ Launches Its Cheaper $5 a Month Plan Today

The cheaper, ad-supported Paramount+ subscription plan is available now. A lower pricing tier of $4.99 per month has launched today, three months after the rebranding of the ViacomCBS streaming platform from CBS All Access to Paramount+. This cheaper subscription plan gives Paramount+ a leg up over its old CBS All...
Paramount, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Clarice's future appears "bleak" after hitting a roadblock in move from CBS to Paramount+

A month ago, The Silence of the Lambs sequel series. to join fellow CBS drama SEAL Team in the jump from CBS to Paramount+ for its second season. But negotiations between Paramount+ and MGM, which co-produces Clarice with CBS Studios, have reached a stalemate, reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "Additionally, I hear there is no viable path for Clarice to continue on CBS as the broadcast network already committed to a full slate of series for next season," reports Andreeva. "It would mean the end of the road for the high-profile drama barring a major breakthrough in the Paramount+ negotiations, which currently appears unlikely. Reps for Paramount+ and MGM declined comment. Industry veterans describe this as one of the craziest situations they have seen, where a show with a Season 2 pickup is facing a demise and the prospect of putting 300 people out of work. It involves a marquee IP, Silence of the Lambs; a top producer, Alex Kurtzman; a recently merged company, ViacomCBS; and an about-to-be merged studio, MGM, which is in the process of being acquired by Amazon. Depending who you talk to, MGM either abruptly stopped good-faith negotiations that were closing in on an agreement, or the studio opted to walk away after being offered a 'mediocre' deal it could not accept." As Andreeva notes, Clarice was the lowest-rated and least-watched scripted series in linear ratings last season, but it was a strong performer on Paramount+. MGM, reports Andreeva, fears that Clarice moving to a streaming service would hurt its value among international buyers, which pay a premium for network shows. "Still, MGM would’ve made money on Clarice with a Season 2 run on Paramount+," adds Andreeva. "Instead, it would now be walking away with a loss from deficit-financing a show canceled after one season, one of the worst scenarios in the broadcast network business."
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Clarice - Move to Paramount+ Now In Doubt - Cancellation Likely

A month ago, Clarice was poised to move from CBS to Paramount+ with the promise of a long run for a premium version of the Silence of the Lambs sequel. Now, prospects for the series appear bleak as negotiations between the ViacomCBS streamer and co-producer MGM have reached a stalemate, I have learned.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Clarice Season 2 In Doubt? Paramount+ Move Reportedly on Shaky Ground

If Clarice fans are looking for the show's lambs to keep screaming, then now might be the right time to throw together a "Save Our Show" campaign. While hopes for a second season of CBS' "The Silence of the Lambs" pseudo-sequel finding a home at ViacomCBS' Paramount+ streaming service were strong over the past few weeks, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively from sources that negotiations between Paramount+ and co-producer MGM have reached a stalemate there may be no coming back from. Not making the situation any better is that each side sees the other as being at fault- either MGM broke off negotiations abruptly or the studio walked away from what DH reports was a "mediocre" deal. In what is proving to be the sign of times now that streaming and delayed viewing have become so impactful, because by CBS standards? The series was the lowest-rated and least-watched scripted series in linear ratings. But episodes of the series have proven strong performers on Paramount+, a home that many behind scenes as well as viewers believe would be a better fit for the drama.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

CLARICE: Season 1, Episode 13: Family is Freedom TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘ Clarice: Season 1, Episode 13: Family is Freedom TV show trailer has been released. Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds, Kal Penn, Michael Cudlitz, Nick Sandow, Lucca De Oliveira, Marnee Carpenter, Erica Anderson, John Tokatlidis, Simon Northwood, Maya McNair, Tim Guinee, Chris Farquhar, Shawn Doyle, Jayne Atkinson, Lara Binamé, and Devyn A. Tyler.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Star Trek: Prodigy' Releases First Look, Announces Full Voice Cast for Paramount Plus Kids Show

The first “Star Trek” series created for kids has its full cast. Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon announced on Monday that Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Angus Imrie and Jason Mantzoukas will make up the main voice cast for “Star Trek: Prodigy,” the animated series set to premiere on Paramount Plus later this year. They’ll join Kate Mulgrew, who is reprising her role from “Star Trek: Voyager” as Kathryn Janeway.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Clarice Starling's past and present all fall apart at once as Clarice nears its finale

Wow. Clarice has always been a messy program (we said so right there in the headline of last week’s review), but as the series accelerates toward next week’s season finale, it’s really started letting the seams show. This heightened momentum and rushed sense of structure isn’t without its pleasures—bye, Joe Hudlin, you were a fun bad guy!—but when it leads to episodes like this, where half of the narrative decisions leave a viewer saying, “Wait, what?!”, it’s awfully hard to feel like the trade-off is worth it. Will I take stupid but engaging Clarice over the dull, plodding nonsense that kicked off the season? Of course. But I really wish this series could deliver some thrills without constantly requiring viewers to check their brains at the door.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

The Best New TV Shows of 2021

Sure, that old show you've been watching for seven seasons has earned your loyalty. But you're starting to notice that it's sagging in the middle, it does more things that annoy you than it did when you first started watching, and there are signs that you're starting to drift apart. Then you look out of the corner of your eye and see a sexy new show tempting you to watch it. It's time to give in to temptation and give yourself to a new show.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

iCarly: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the new incarnation of iCarly is a continuation of the original series that was created by Dan Schneider. The 2007-12 show follows a group of best friends as they create a webcast for and about kids while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The current comedy stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett. Picking up nearly 10 years later, it follows original influencer Carly Shay (Cosgrove), her brother Spencer (Trainor), and friend Freddie Benson (Kress) as they navigate work, love, and family relationships in their twenties. New characters include Harper (Mosley), Carly’s roommate and best friend, and Millicent (Triplett), Freddie’s snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter.
TV & Videosfiz-x.com

Paramount+ New Content Plans and New Low-Cost Subscription Tier

Paramount+ getting is ready for summer not only with new content but also with a new subscription tier for consumers. You can now spend only $4.99 on the streaming service monthly, but it does mean that you then have to watch ads and you will not have entrance to your local live CBS station programming.
TV & VideosCNET

Paramount Plus rolls out its different cheaper tier without live CBS

Paramount Plus on Monday rolled out the new version of its ad-supported tier, which is a dollar cheaper per month but removes access to live CBS programming. It also offered a new extended free trial for either of its plans, giving people a month of free service rather than the standard week, starting Thursday.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Will Notice a Few Major Changes in Season 19

NCIS fans have a reason to celebrate. The hit crime drama series is returning for season 19 on CBS. Following Jack (Maria Bello)'s exit last season, speculation spread that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was warming up to the idea of making his own departure. But not to worry — we know now that he'll for sure be returning for the 19th season of NCIS. Now, that season 18 is wrapped up, read on for what’s to come in the next installment, including premiere date, cast and how-to-watch info.
TV SeriesPopculture

'MacGyver': Thousands of Fans Petition to Save Canceled CBS Series

MacGyver fans aren't ready to say goodbye to the series just yet in light of the show's recent cancellation. In fact, they're taking action to try and save the show. Currently, there is a petition on Change.org to try to "save" MacGyver. The petition has already garnered a ton of support, as thousands of fans have already signed it in the hopes that there will be more MacGyver to come.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Does ‘Deeks’ Actor Eric Christian Olsen New Series Means He’s Exiting the Show in Season 13?

Will Eric Christian Olsen leave NCIS: Los Angeles for his new project?. Olsen is the executive producer of the Hulu series, Woke. The television show began filming Season 2 recently, so what does this mean for NCIS: Los Angeles? Olsen has been on the show since its inception, which means that he will juggle two series and their commitments. Unfortunately, during Season 1, Olsen did not appear on-screen and just worked behind the scenes.