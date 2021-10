War remains one of the most prevalent lyrical themes in metal, and for good reason. Metal is arguably the best music for illustrating the horrific realities, complex psychology and adrenaline of war, giving ample opportunity for bands like 1914 to deep-dive into a certain niche. Since 2014, this Ukrainian band's combination of blackened death metal and doom metal has centered on World War I—named after the year it started! On their third album Where Fear and Weapons Meet, 1914 paints a tragic, gritty and human portrait of WWI with musical bombast and emotional heft.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO