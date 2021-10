Dream Theater have succumbed to some creative stagnancy over the past ten years. Granted, they’ve been at it for a very long time, and they’ve continued to garner more mainstream attention and accolades; yet, it’s fair to say that they no longer challenge or surprise themselves or their audience as much as they used to. The one time they truly did—2016’s The Astonishing—resulted in their most polarizing LP since 1997’s Falling into Infinity, and although 2011’s A Dramatic Turn of Events was easily superior to its two immediate predecessors, both 2013’s Dream Theater and 2019’s Distance Over Time were significantly safe and unmemorable.

