THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Welcomes The Warm Weather With "Burn For Me"

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Benefit Honor Flight Austin! It’s an Austin tradition that my family loves to partake in every year. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the Frank Erwin Center with their Winter Tour 2021 on December 9th. This year, $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Honor Flight Austin. They are an amazing nonprofit helping to give Veterans a “Trip of a Lifetime”. Honor Flight Austin sends Veterans to D.C. to visit the war memorials of the wars in which they fought. Are you ready for fire, storytelling, lasers, scintillating guitars and soaring vocals? Then get your tickets today to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and help give back to our Veterans! I chatted with Matt Mathias, from Honor Flight Austin, and he tells you all about this heroic nonprofit.

