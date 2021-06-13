10 Movie Sequels That Are Better Than the Original

On paper, Event Horizon was an utter failure since it didn’t manage to earn its budget back and it flopped horribly in the US in terms of sales. The confusing part about this however is that between the story and the effects it was one of the better science fiction horror movies out there at the time. Releasing in August of 1997 shouldn’t have made much of a difference since summer tends to be one of the best times for a movie to come out, barring the past year thanks to the pandemic. But really, the budget for this movie wasn’t so enormous that it shouldn’t have been able to make it back, especially with names such as Sam Neill, Laurence Fishburne, and several others who were popular at the time attached to it. But for one reason or another, Event Horizon fizzled out before it ever really had the chance to get going, which is still a little confusing but is the reality we have to work with at this time. There are a number of reasons why this could be so, but a lot of them are pretty easy to push past.