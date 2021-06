This weekend the infamous “Grello” Manthey Porsche #911 stormed to a healthy victory at the Nürburgring 24-hour race marking three major milestones. Not only was this Manthey’s 25th anniversary as a racing team, but it was the team’s seventh overall victory at the endurance race, and Porsche’s 13th! No other team or manufacturer has been so successful at this extremely grueling event. The trio of works Porsche drivers in Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, and Matteo Cairoli finished first overall in their SP9-classed Porsche 911 GT3 R. Strangely, this endurance race was less of an endurance and more of a sit around and wait, because the Eifel mountains decided to be so foggy as to block racing visibility, and the race was red flagged for over 14 hours of the 24.