Clark County History: Japanese Castaways

By Martin Middlewood, for The Columbian Published:
Columbian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvidence shows Asian ships touched the West Coast, either by plan or fate, before Columbus. In October 1832, the Hojun-maru left Nagoya, Japan loaded with porcelain, rice and a full crew. The junk sailed toward the capital Edo (Tokyo) carrying the shogun’s tribute. Not far into its routine journey, a typhoon battered the ship, breaking its rudder, snapping its mainmast and crashing its sail into the sea. The disabled ship left its crew at the mercy of Pacific currents.

