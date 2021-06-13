Clark County History: Japanese Castaways
Evidence shows Asian ships touched the West Coast, either by plan or fate, before Columbus. In October 1832, the Hojun-maru left Nagoya, Japan loaded with porcelain, rice and a full crew. The junk sailed toward the capital Edo (Tokyo) carrying the shogun’s tribute. Not far into its routine journey, a typhoon battered the ship, breaking its rudder, snapping its mainmast and crashing its sail into the sea. The disabled ship left its crew at the mercy of Pacific currents.www.columbian.com