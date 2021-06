On a Friday afternoon while the federal government was closed for Juneteenth, the White House hoped that no one would notice that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the drawdown of troops and military materiel from the Middle East. There was no one around to answer the obvious questions when this news story dropped. Why draw down anti-missile systems from the Middle East? How has the pullout actually begun without anyone being informed? How is this good for America? Why remove U.S. troops without announcement and without fanfare?