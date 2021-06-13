Reissue Roundup: Spring Sets From Fleetwood Mac, the Who and More

The Beatles’ George Harrison released his third solo album All Things Must Pass a little over 50 years ago, and now it’s being reissued in a special anniversary box set. The release will be available in multiple formats, most notably the Uber Deluxe Edition. This expansive edition of the box set comes in a wooden crate with books, multiple discs of demos and outtakes, and even miniature replicas of the gnomes from the front cover. The collection is going for just $998.98!