These Brood X cicadas actually look cute

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – There’s no shortage of multi-tools which is a good thing because I like finding new and unusual ones to show you. Today I have one that is just for fishermen. The Bits and Pieces 8-in-1 multi-tool has been designed for people who enjoy fishing and hunting, but mostly fishing. It features a built-in tape measure, a weighted fish scale (18lb max limit), a serrated knife, a fish hook remover, a fish scraper, a bottle opener, an LED flashlight, and a foldable stand. If you’d like to add this multi-tool to your fishing tackle box, head over to Amazon where they are selling for $24.98.

HOBBIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO