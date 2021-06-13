CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

These Brood X cicadas actually look cute

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleNEWS – I live in southern Indiana which is one of the areas that the Brood X cicadas have made their appearance after 17 yrs of living underground. I’m not seeing many of these red-eyed bugs in my yard,...

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

15 Cute Dog Collars That'll Make Your Pup Look Snazzy AF

The only thing we love more than buying accessories for ourselves? Buying accessories for our dogs, of course. Whether you and your pup are going for a long, relaxing walk or staging an impromptu photoshoot at home for their IG (#priorities), there's nothing better than finding a cute dog collar for them to truly thrive in.
PETS
ABC 4

This cute puppy is looking for his forever home

Meet Freddy! He is a two-year-old, one-eyed, neutered chihuahua who is up for adoption. Freddy is great with people and other dogs who are also trained with basic commands. He even just joined book buddies where he reads books with kids. If you’re looking for a sweet, and affectionate dog,...
PETS
Gamespot

Cute Nurses

Sign In to follow. Follow Cute Nurses, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Gadgeteer

Here’s a multi-tool designed for fisherman!

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – There’s no shortage of multi-tools which is a good thing because I like finding new and unusual ones to show you. Today I have one that is just for fishermen. The Bits and Pieces 8-in-1 multi-tool has been designed for people who enjoy fishing and hunting, but mostly fishing. It features a built-in tape measure, a weighted fish scale (18lb max limit), a serrated knife, a fish hook remover, a fish scraper, a bottle opener, an LED flashlight, and a foldable stand. If you’d like to add this multi-tool to your fishing tackle box, head over to Amazon where they are selling for $24.98.
HOBBIES
Z107.3

Cute Halloween Costumes For Your Pets

I truly envy those who can dress their cats and dogs up in little Halloween costumes. My cats are not cooperative and my dog acts like she's being absolutely tortured. Enjoy your charmed life full of dogs dressed up like cowboys and cats dressed like pizza. You are truly living the dream, so I've put together a list of super cute costumes to add to your pet's ever-expanding Halloween wardrobe!
PETS
A Cup of Jo

9 Cute Kids’ Pajamas

Today, Anton and I took a walk in the crisp air, and I felt excited for the fall and (dare I say) winter. It’s time to cuddle up, read books and pull on long pajamas. Here are nine cute styles…. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may...
APPAREL
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. These are the most adorable Southern grandma and grandpa names. December 07 | 2018. For many of us, the name "Grandma" was good enough...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brood X#Insect#The Brood#Sci Fi
Hartsville News Journal

Doggone, but the deputies are cute

For those thinking about breaking the law in Chesterfield County, be forewarned: The Sheriff’s Office has nine new furry deputies who will soon be ready to track you down. They may look cute and adorable now, but in a few months they will be all business. The department’s two bloodhounds,...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Elite Daily

48 Stylish Things That Look Expensive But Are Actually Cheap As Hell

You know that friend that always finds the most stylish things on Amazon? Now, you're going to be that friend. You don't have to spend your weekend searching and scrolling, either: I've already rounded up all the stylish and affordable finds you need to know about. Yup, your search is...
SHOPPING
WWD

Accessories As Cute As a Kitty

Click here to read the full article. The Danielle Nicole brand is again extending its ties to pop culture, this time with a limited-edition Hello Kitty accessories collection. “Hello Kitty’s iconic color palette is my everyday muse. I absolutely adore her sense of style,” said Danielle DiFerdinando, founder and president of Danielle Nicole. “Everyone who knows me knows I love pink. My office, my showroom, even my bedroom is pink.”More from WWDA Look At The Renovated Ron Herman Store in Los AngelesGod's Love We Deliver Golden Heart AwardsPhotos from the 'Eternals' Los Angeles Film Premiere Hello Kitty is produced by the Japan-based...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Indy100

‘Anti-Karen’ coffee shop gets bombarded by complaints from actual Karens

The Karens have unionized. A ‘Literal Karen’ rallied up other Karens via Facebook to boycott a coffee shop over its ‘anti-Karen’ sign and coffee cups. TikTok user @therealkarenshub’s posted the sign and coffee cups amongst a montage of angry reviews and messages. Since being posted on Wednesday, has garnered over 829,000 views and 76,000 likes since being posted on Wednesday.
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
goodmenproject.com

How a One Night Stand Turned Into a Lifetime of Guilt

“Dad…?” I heard my son’s trembling voice on the other end of the line. “What’s wrong, David? Are you okay?” “I’m sorry to have to tell you this,” he said. “But mom’s dead.”. After I finally pulled myself up from the floor, I caught the first flight I could from...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrtv.com

Your old ceramic Christmas tree could be worth hundreds of dollars

If you remember celebrating Christmas in the glorious 1970s, you probably remember ceramic Christmas trees. These small, decorative figures were a common sight on many people’s mantles, and it just didn’t feel like the holidays until your family’s own ceramic Christmas tree made its annual appearance. And now, like old VHS tapes before them, ceramic Christmas trees have become a coveted item of the nostalgia market, making them hot-ticket items on resale sites like eBay.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy