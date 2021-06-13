CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow to give away free cars to spur people to get COVID vaccine

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Moscow will give away cars in a prize draw for residents who get the COVID-19 shot in an effort to speed up the slow rate of vaccinations, its mayor said on Sunday, as officials brought in curbs to halt a surge in coronavirus cases....

