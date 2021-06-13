Cancel
Softball Repeats Sectional Title Win

By Virginia Citrano
myveronanj.com
Cover picture for the articleThey did it again: The Verona High School softball once again won the North 2, Group 2 Sectional championship, defeating Parsippany 1-0 after a high-drama sixth inning. Just like 2019, when Verona stunned the then defending champion Hanover Park, VHS softball came from behind for the victory. Verona had entered this year’s Sectionals as the No. 5 seed. VHS had a 10-0 opening round win over Leonia, defeated Madison 6-3 in the quarterfinals and shut out Hackettstown 4-0 in the semifinals. (There was no softball championship in 2020 because COVID-19 shut down spring sports.)

