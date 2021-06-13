Early morning fire damages city park building

Police responding to a burglar alarm at Oakview Park in northwest Gainesville early Sunday were met with smoke coming from inside one building. GPD was alerted to the alarm at about 2:30 a.m. and arrived at the park at 810 NW Eighth St. shortly thereafter, according to a Gainesville Fire Rescue press release. Police contacted fire rescue for assistance, who arrived within minutes and quickly put out a fire, which was contained to a kitchen in one building.