Facebook obtains VAT registration

newagebd.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree separate entities of social media giant Facebook on Sunday obtained business identification numbers (BIN), also known as VAT registration, from the National Board of Revenue. Facebook Technologies Ireland Ltd, Facebook Ireland Ltd and Facebook Payments International Ltd received the BINs from the Segunbagicha division of the NBR’s Customs, Excise...

www.newagebd.net
