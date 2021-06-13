Facebook obtains VAT registration

I have followed some of the dicussions on here regarding pathways to registration, but have not seen any way to demote someone who fails to meet the standard. Company directors can be banned, QA certificates can be revoked, doctors and nurses can lose registration, how about the IET/EC? I am thinking of the current enquiry into the Grenfell disaster as an example. Some of the people involved may have a professional registration but could those be rescinded? I know that enquiry is not over by a long way, but does such a pathway even exist (nothing was obvious to me)? The fact that people can claim things (including qualifications and registrations) without it being easy to check on them is a whole other, but related, problem. Fundamentally it is not in the financial interests of the IET/EC to kick people out and I imagine it is rare but just made me think.