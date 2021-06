With E3 2021 going down this weekend, the largest gaming event in the world will unofficially be kicking off with the next Battlefield reveal this morning. The link to the broadcast is listed below. There have been a ton of leaks for the game over the past month, as the game is rumored to be named Battlefield 2042. This would make it seem that its futuristic, but not over-the-top futuristic like Battlefield 2142.