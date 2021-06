VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announced today that Michael Cella has advised the Company that for personal reasons he will not be standing for re-election at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders scheduled for June 23, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Mr. Cella has served as an independent director of TAAL since August 23, 2019 and acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Company intends to fill the vacancy that will be left by Mr. Cella's departure following the Meeting once a suitable candidate has been identified.