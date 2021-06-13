Charnett Moffett – New Love (2021)
The third collaboration between bassist Charnett Moffett and guitarist Jana Herzen, 2021’s New Love finds the duo exploring an expansive and uplifting, fusion-influenced sound. Both a creative and romantic partnership, Moffett and Herzen (who married in 2020) have been making music together since 2007’s Passion of a Lonely Heart. That album featured Herzen’s warm vocals as the duo reinterpreting a mix of jazz standards alongside folky original songs. It was a style they further developed on 2020’s Round the World, investigating compositions by Joni Mitchell and the Beatles. While New Love is very much a continuation of their partnership, it shines a light on bassist Moffett’s progressive jazz roots and finds Herzen (primarily a singer/songwriter) pushing…exystence.net