Getting a divorce can be hard for a multitude of reasons, whether you’re the one who asked for the split or if it was the other way around. No matter the reason for your divorce, the process of self-love and self-discovery after everything is finalized can be a lot to handle emotionally. If you’re in that phase, you may be worried that these feelings will last forever, or that your journey to self-love might be too hard. And even though everyone is different and processes tough situations their own way, there are ways to move on from a divorce and even learn from past situations.