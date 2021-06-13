Allentown Central Catholic’s balance shines in convincing PIAA championship win

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 6/13/21 – Staff Report. Chuck Kuczynski knew the scouting report, and the defenseman knew how opponents would read it. In the PIAA Class 2A final Saturday at West Chester East, the opponent would look at the game film of Allentown Central Catholic, it would cross-reference the college destinations, and it would come to a conclusion. Jack McGorry, fresh off 10 goals in the PIAA semifinal, would be the guy to focus on, maybe lock off in situations.