Kiss Perform First Post-COVID Show at the Tribeca Film Festival
Legendary rockers Kiss returned to the stage in front of a live audience with a special performance at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The face-painted rockers - made up of singer Paul Stanley, bassist Gene Simmons, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer - delivered a five-song set at the event. According to Setlist.fm, Kiss opened with their 1976 hit “Detroit Rock City,” before rolling through classic tracks “Shout It Out Loud,” “War Machine” and “Heavens on Fire.”kcrr.com